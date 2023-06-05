Dubai: Here’s a look at the world’s first Bugatti residential tower

Abu Dhabi: Luxury car manufacturer Bugatti recently unveiled the designs for the world’s first Bugatti-branded residential building in Dubai.

The 42-storey Bugatti Residences will be located in Business Bay and is a joint venture with Dubai-based real estate developer Binghatti.

According to its official website, each of the residences within the skyscraper will possess a unique shape, granting residents access to a gracefully curved balcony.

The curves reflect the designs of Bugatti sports cars.

Bugatti Residences will house 171 Riviera Mansions and 11 Sky Mansion Penthouses, each with design elements inspired by the French Riviera.

Construction is expected to be completed in three and a half years.

“The architectural concept of BUGATTI Residences aims to provide a new kind of French “Art de Vivre”, a world in which each apartment is unique in shape, size and fittings and thus offers the same kind of customization BUGATTI is offering for its hyper sports cars,” read the caption of the Instagram post.

“With a Riviera-inspired beach and pool, private members club and two garage-to-penthouse car lifts, the BUGATTI Residences also feature a host of tailored services dedicated to its residents. The concept intends to create a French Riviera atmosphere while the building itself is paying reference to iconic BUGATTI brand elements.#BUGATTI #BUGATTIArtDeVivre,” Buggati added.

In terms of amenities, the building will have a Riviera-inspired beach, pool, spa, fitness club and chef’s table. There will also be valet, chauffeur and porter services, an exclusive members-only clubhouse and two car lifts from the garage to the penthouse.

Binghatti is not new to luxury residential projects. It is also behind the Binghatti Tower under construction in partnership with American watchmaker Jacob & Co, also situated in the Business Bay.