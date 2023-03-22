SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, world’s largest aquarium to open in May

Abu Dhabi: Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, announced today that SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is set to open its doors to the public on May 23, 2023.

The next-generation Marine Life Theme Park will tell a captivating ‘One Ocean’ story that uncovers the interconnectivity between life on earth and our ocean.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will deliver engaging, and immersive family-friendly experiences through eight of its uniquely themed realms, featuring up-close animal encounters, exciting rides, inspiring entertainment, as well as unmatched dining and shopping experiences.

A collaboration between Miral and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s eight realms can be explored across five indoor levels spanning an area of approximately 183,000m2 with the Endless Ocean realm set to be home to the world’s largest and most expansive multi-species aquarium.

This innovatively designed aquarium will contain over 25 million liters of water and will be a dynamic habitat for more than 68,000 marine animals, including sharks, schools of fish, manta rays and sea turtles.

Located on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, in total there will be over 100,000 marine animals including 150 species of birds, fish, mammals and reptiles at the Marine Life Theme Park. Animal habitats in each realm of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi have been custom-designed using state-of-the-art technology and the highest standards for animal welfare.

Miral has revealed that SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will open to visitors on 23 May 2023. Home to the world’s largest aquarium, the next generation marine-life facility will share knowledge and awareness of environmental conservation projects in #AbuDhabi and worldwide. pic.twitter.com/1RiBiTSEB0 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 21, 2023

Designed according to standards set by the Association of Zoos and Aquarium (AZA) and American Humane, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s next-generation marine life habitats feature state-of-the art design and technology that will enable animals to live in dynamic habitats alongside other fish, birds, and animals as they would in nature.

Other spaces have been designed to provide flexibility for animal welfare allowing the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi animal care team to recreate social seasonal patterns for animals such as the walrus. Unique systems such as the Advanced Animal Lighting System (AALS) recreate night/day and seasonal light cycles while also providing the health benefits of full spectrum light and the Animal Life Support System (ALSS) that manages water quality to support the diverse array of fish and mammals living together in dynamic environments are some of the cutting-edge features at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

Based on the interconnectivity between all life on earth and our ocean, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will take guests through its unifying ONE OCEAN story, with stops in the tropics, the rocky coasts of the Pacific Northwest, the Arabian Gulf, the vast ocean and its smaller ecosystems along the way. Situated in the center of the park, the One Ocean realm acts as a portal to the park’s other realms and features One Epic Ocean, an immersive multi-media story shown on a 360*screen.

The realm also offers a glimpse into the Animal Care Center – the heart of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. There, guests are welcome to observe veterinarians and animal care experts providing animals from the park with around-the-clock care, routine check-ups and treatment when needed.

