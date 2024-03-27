SeaWorld Yas Island sets world record for ‘largest indoor marine-life theme park’

In a new milestone added to the never-ending list of achievements of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, has received a Guinness World Record for the world’s ‘Largest Indoor Marine-Life Theme Park’.

The certificate was presented to Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, and the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi leadership on Tuesday, March 26.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is also the region’s first facility to be certified by Global Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare.

This achievement comes less than one year after the colossal theme park spanning over 183,000 sqm across five indoor levels opened its doors to the public.

“We are very pleased to receive recognition from Guinness World Records as the world’s largest Marine-Life Theme Park,” SeaWorld Abu Dhabi General Manager Thomas Kaferle said in a statement.

“This prestigious achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible entertainment experience, coupled with an interactive educational aspect enabling guests to learn more about marine life in a fun and entertaining setting that engages all ages.”

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, offers guests a fascinating glimpse into the world of marine life, combining entertainment, education and conservation in one place.

Guests can discover the vast ocean through eight immersive realms including Abu Dhabi Ocean, One Ocean, MicroOcean, Endless Ocean, Tropical Ocean, Rocky Point and Polar Ocean which is divided into the Arctic realm and Antarctica realm.

It offers 15 interactive experiences, 15 rides, and animal presentations, providing guests with insights into marine life, 20 live characters, and over 10 animal encounters for entertainment.