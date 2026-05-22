Second phase of Indiramma Housing, pensions to roll out from June 2: Seethakka

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, on Friday, May 22, assured residents of Mulugu district that the second phase of Indiramma houses and 38,000 new pensions would be sanctioned from June 2, while calling for greater public participation in governance.

Seethakka, who holds the portfolios of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply and Women and Child Welfare, was addressing the district-level meeting in Mulugu as the chief guest. She was speaking in the context of Praja Palana-Pragati Pranalika (People’s Administration-Progress Plan), the state government’s 99-day initiative that runs until June 12.

Schemes and beneficiaries

The minister directed officials to immediately prepare lists of eligible beneficiaries for the various welfare programmes. She also confirmed the launch of a breakfast scheme for students from the pre-primary to Intermediate levels, under which hot milk and ragi porridge would be served on alternate days.

Seethakka detailed the status of a range of ongoing schemes, including Rythu Bharosa, the Mahalakshmi scheme offering LPG cylinders at Rs 500, the Gruha Jyothi scheme providing up to 200 units of free electricity, a bonus for fine-variety paddy, Cheyutha pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak, Indira Mahila Shakti, interest-free loans, Indiramma sarees and the issuance of new ration cards.

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She noted that the Mulugu constituency had been allocated the highest number of Indiramma houses in the state. She also assured that every family would be covered under the Indiramma family life insurance scheme, that motorised vehicles would be provided to differently-abled Intermediate students and that crop diversification and natural organic farming would be actively promoted.

Transparency, ground-level implementation

Seethakka directed officials to engage closely with residents to ensure welfare schemes were implemented with full transparency, and ordered that beneficiary lists be prepared scheme-wise. Officials were also instructed to conduct a re-survey of 10,000 acre of land on the outskirts of Ramachandrapur village.

On grain procurement, the minister dismissed concerns about delays in the district, saying a sufficient number of lorries were transporting produce and that the government and district administration would ensure every grain harvested by farmers was procured.

She also noted that 22 acre of land had been acquired from farmers for the development of the Sri Sammakka Saralamma Jatara temple, with compensation duly paid, and observed that the Jatara had been celebrated with considerable grandeur this year.

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Jobs, youth and women

Seethakka announced a job fair for unemployed youth in Mulugu, with participation expected from 80 to 100 public, private and multinational companies. She commended students for securing first place in the Class 10 examination results statewide and encouraged them to aim for similar distinction in other fields.

The minister urged local public representatives, councillors and sarpanches to work with commitment toward village development, resolve residents’ grievances and ensure effective use of sanitation workers to maintain cleanliness. She also encouraged the younger generation to draw inspiration from the week-long Youth and Sports celebrations held from May 18 to 23.

Seethakka informed residents that Women’s Week celebrations were scheduled to begin from May 25 and called for the events to be organised on a large scale across the district.