‘Secular leader’ promoting communal hatred, Telangana govt whip to Eatala

Hyderabad: Telangana government whip Adi Srinivas has accused Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender of abandoning his secular image and adopting a communal stance for political advantage. Srinivas alleged that Rajender, who had previously portrayed himself as a secular leader, is now promoting communal hatred for personal gain.

Srinivas claimed that Rajender has been making baseless allegations against chief minister A Revanth Reddy out of jealousy and hatred. He further accused Rajender of engaging in venomous campaigns against the Reddy, aiming to tarnish his image and benefit politically.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Srinivas asserted that Eatala is now working with a singular agenda—to incite communal tension in the state. He criticized the BJP leaders for attempting to sow discord among different religious communities in Telangana, which has otherwise remained peaceful.

Srinivas condemned the efforts to disrupt harmony and called on the people to reject any divisive politics aimed at undermining the state’s unity.

In a statement earlier in the day, Eatala Rajender had claimed that 15 teams received training in Hyderabad as part of a larger conspiracy to incite hatred against the Hindu community. He further added that those responsible for vandalising the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad were part of one of the teams.

He alleged that the team responsible for creating communal disharmony received training at Hotel Metropolis a day before the incident.

On Monday, October 21, the Malkajgiri MP visited the Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev to submit a representation and apprise him of repeated incidents in the last couple of months.