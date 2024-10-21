‘Teams trained to create communal disharmony in Hyderabad,’ claims Etala

Hyderabad: Alleging 15 teams received training in Hyderabad as part of a larger conspiracy to incite hatred against the Hindu community, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Etala Rajender claimed those responsible for vandalising the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad were part of one of the teams.

He alleged that the team responsible for creating communal disharmony received training at Hotel Metropolis a day before the incident.

On Monday, October 21, the Malkajgiri MP visited the Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev to submit a representation and apprise him of repeated incidents in the last couple of months.

He was joined by BJP MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, M Raghunandan Rao, MLAs P Harish and K Venkata Ramana Reddy, and BJLP leader A Maheshwar Reddy.

Complete failure of state intelligence: Etala

Later, speaking to the media, Etala said, “The incident is a complete failure of the state’s intelligence department. Why is the Congress government silent? Why has the government failed to provide the right information to the people? If it is incapable of solving the case, it should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).”

He blamed the Hyderabad police for its ‘irresponsible’ behaviour during the incident. “The police is trying to wash its hands off by claiming the perpetrator was mentally ill,” he said.

Accusing Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy of surrendering to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for votes, Eatala cautioned the former saying people will not forget and forgive.