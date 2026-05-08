Secunderabad cop assaults Zomato delivery man over late night delivery

Hyderabad: A police officer in Secunderabad has been caught on camera slapping and caning a Zomato delivery executive who was out dropping off ice cream at 3 am, with the video of the incident now all over social media.

The incident happened on Thursday, May 7, in the Ramgopalpet Police Station area, where Station House Officer (SHO) B Suresh Kumar stopped Azam, who works for Scoops Ice Cream, during a late-night patrol.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the SHO slapping Azam and hitting him with a baton while questioning him. When asked about it, Kumar told Siasat.com that the delivery executive had responded “aggressively” when questioned, and that he slapped him “in the heat of the moment.”

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The SHO also claimed Azam was not in uniform, but the video clearly shows him wearing one.

A police officer in Secunderabad has been caught on camera slapping and caning a Zomato delivery executive who was out dropping off ice cream at 3 am, with the video of the incident now all over social media.



The incident happened on Thursday, May 7, in the Ramgopalpet Police… pic.twitter.com/odnXIfmyoZ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 8, 2026

Azam has since been booked under Section 70(B) of the Hyderabad Police Act. The manager of Scoops Ice Cream was also booked for allowing operations during late-night hours.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism online, with many questioning why the delivery executive was charged at all given that it was the officer caught on camera assaulting him.