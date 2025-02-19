Secunderabad court advocate dies of heart attack at Hyderabad bank

The deceased has been identified as B Venkata Ramana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 19th February 2025 5:12 pm IST
Hyderabad: A senior advocate of Secunderabad Civil Court collapsed and died on the spot while visiting a bank in Hyderabad’s Marredpally on Wednesday afternoon, February 19.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Marredpally police station said, “Advocate Ramana was at the Indian Bank in Hyderabad’s Marredpally when he collapsed and died on the spot due to a heart attack.”

The deceased has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for postmortem.

Further investigation is ongoing.

This comes just a day after an advocate collapsed while arguing a case at the Telangana High Court on February 18 and died while being taken to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The deceased was identified as senior advocate Pusnooru Venugopal Rao. The incident occurred at 1:12 pm while he was arguing a matter in court number 21 of the Telangana High Court.

