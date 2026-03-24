Secunderabad man without passing Class 10 posed as dentist for 20 years, held

Ramesh had reportedly operated the clinic primarily during late-night hours until early morning.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2026 8:27 pm IST

Hyderabad: A man posing as a dentist for nearly two decades was arrested in Secunderabad’s Neredmet on Tuesday, March 24, after a raid by the Malkajgiri Special Operations Team (SOT) exposed his illegal clinic.

The accused, identified as Ramesh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had not completed Class 10 but allegedly presented himself as a qualified dentist using fake Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) certificates, police said.

Ramesh had reportedly operated the clinic primarily during late-night hours until early morning, an unusual schedule that eventually raised suspicion among locals and led to a tip-off.

Subhan Haleem

Acting on the information, SOT officials raided the premises and confirmed that Ramesh had no recognised medical qualification and had been illegally practising dentistry for close to 20 years.

A case has been registered and police are investigating how he managed to operate undetected for so long and the extent of treatments carried out on unsuspecting patients.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2026 8:27 pm IST

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