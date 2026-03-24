Secunderabad man without passing Class 10 posed as dentist for 20 years, held

Hyderabad: A man posing as a dentist for nearly two decades was arrested in Secunderabad’s Neredmet on Tuesday, March 24, after a raid by the Malkajgiri Special Operations Team (SOT) exposed his illegal clinic.
The accused, identified as Ramesh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had not completed Class 10 but allegedly presented himself as a qualified dentist using fake Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) certificates, police said.
Ramesh had reportedly operated the clinic primarily during late-night hours until early morning, an unusual schedule that eventually raised suspicion among locals and led to a tip-off.
Acting on the information, SOT officials raided the premises and confirmed that Ramesh had no recognised medical qualification and had been illegally practising dentistry for close to 20 years.
A case has been registered and police are investigating how he managed to operate undetected for so long and the extent of treatments carried out on unsuspecting patients.