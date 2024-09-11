Secunderabad Railway police rescue 48 people under ‘Operation Dignity’

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad personnel have rescued 48 individuals under ‘Operation Dignity’ this year until now.

During the year 2024, RPF teams rescued 48 individuals, including 31 women, who were found to be in dire need of care and protection. Similarly, in 2023, RPF personnel had rescued 104 adults, including 71 women, under the initiative.

‘Operation Dignity’ focusses on identifying and assisting adults who are in distress, ensuring their safety, and facilitating their access to support services. This initiative is instrumental in providing timely intervention and assistance to individuals at risk on the railway premises.

Also Read Secunderabad Railway police retrieve stolen valuables worth over Rs 1 cr

Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad, appreciated the prompt response of RPF teams and said, “Operation Dignity represents more than just a rescue operation, it embodies our core values of compassion, vigilance, and service.”

Earlier, as part of Operation Amanath, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad division has retrieved and returned passenger belongings valued at Rs 1.77 crore so far this year, reflecting a 26.42 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

In 2024, RPF Secunderabad personnel successfully recovered items on 702 occasions. In comparison, in 2023, they recovered belongings worth Rs 1.97 crore across 982 instances. The recovered items include laptops, purses, luggage bags, mobile phones, and other valuables.

In another operation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad Division rescued 247 children, comprising 173 boys and 74 girls, as part of “Operation Nanhe Fariste.” All rescued children were handed over to ChildLine authorities for further care and protection.

In 2023, the division rescued 354 children—277 boys and 77 girls—who were similarly transferred to ChildLine for support.