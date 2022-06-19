Secunderabad railway station arson: Body of army aspirant cremated

Hyderabad: The body of a young man who died after security personnel opened fire to control the rampaging mob protesting against ‘Agnipath’, a recruitment scheme for the armed forces, at the Secunderabad Railway Station was cremated in his native village in Warangal district on Saturday.

The body of D Rakesh, aged about 24, was taken out in a procession for some distance in Warangal town and again at his village of Dabeerpet, 50 km away.

A post-mortem was conducted in Hyderabad before the body was taken to Warangal.

Telangana Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavati Rathod and other TRS leaders, along with TRS activists and others, participated in the procession.

Dayakar Rao and other TRS leaders carried the body on their shoulders, a release said.

During the procession, a few people threw stones at a BSNL office in Warangal before they were dispersed, police said.

TRS MLA from Narsampet in Warangal district Peddi Sudarshan Reddy called for a bandh today in the town in protest against the death of Rakesh, and shops and other establishments remained closed.

The village of the deceased falls under Narsampet Assembly constituency.

The cremation took place in the evening.

Meanwhile, the war of words between ruling TRS and BJP over Friday’s arson at the railway station continued.

While Dayakar Rao and other TRS leaders came down heavily against the NDA government for allegedly letting down youth, State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked as to how come Intelligence did not have information about hundreds of agitators gathering at the station.

It is shameful that TRS leaders indulged in attacks against offices of Central government during the funeral procession of Rakesh, he claimed.

Amid all this, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission asked the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) to submit a report by July 20 over Friday’s incidents at the railway station.