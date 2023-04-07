Secunderabad railway station platform number 10 to stay shut on April 8

Hyderabad: Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Secunderabad Railway Station on Saturday to flag off the Vande Bharat Express Train from Secunderabad to Tirupati, platform number 10 will be closed for passenger movement, as well as facilities such as ticket booking, catering stalls, and waiting halls.

Railway authorities stated that the limitations will be in effect from Friday 12 a.m. until Saturday 1 p.m. Parking for two-wheelers and four-wheelers will also be restricted during this period.

Railway authorities have asked that citizens be aware of the change and arrange their journey appropriately.