Secunderabad violence: Prime accused visited station prior to incident

Hyderabad: Teams of the Hyderabad Task Force picked up Avula Subba Rao, a resident of Prakash district, and interrogated him to check his role in the Friday’s violence reported at the Secunderabad railway station. One person was killed and 13 others injured in police firing and related violence.

Subba Rao ran coaching centers by the name Sai Defense Academy for training army job aspirants in the two Telugu States. He allegedly planned and instigated the violence as he suffered a huge loss as exams were not conducted for the last two years due to Covid19 and candidates did not enroll for classes because no fresh recruitment rallies were announced by the government.

Income tax authorities are conducting searches at the house of Subba Rao and coaching centers in Andhra Pradesh for the last three days. The police recovered some educational certificates of students from the house of Subba Rao. He reportedly collected Rs 1 lakh from each candidate after they got selected during the recruitment.

One more coaching center was taken into custody by the police. The police found the management of the coaching centers instigated the students and provoked them to protest against Agnipath.

The railway police with the assistance of the Hyderabad police are investigating the case. The police found Subba Rao had visited the railway station prior to the bout of violence at the Secunderabad railway station on June 17. He was at Medipally and afterward left for his native place around 10 a.m after coming to know about the police violence and firing.

The railway police arrested 56 persons in the case so far including administrators of the Whatsapp groups created specifically for the arson and violence to protest the Agnipath scheme.

Bogies of different trains were set ablaze and damaged by the mob. Two RTC buses were stoned outside the railway station. The agitators brought petrol along with them and when more fuel was needed all of them went to the parking lots and took fuel from vehicles.