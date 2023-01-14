Secunderabad-Vishakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express reservations begin Sunday

Hyderabad: Bookings for the Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Vishakhapatnam will begin on Sunday with its virtual flagging off virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the train will be open for passenger boarding beginning Monday.

The service that will be launched tomorrow will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express in the country and will ease travel between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Also Read Hyderabad turning into hub of shopping malls, multiplexes

The total number of halts in both directions will be four; Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam, and Warangal. The train consists of 14 AC chair car coaches and two executive AC Chair car coaches with a capacity of 1,128 passengers. The maintenance for the train will be at Visakhapatnam.

The journey facilitates the passengers with reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in the executive class.

The train moving at a speed of 160kmph, will be the first semi-high-speed train to be operated by the South Central Railways (SCR).

Ticket bookings can be done online or by visiting the Passenger Reservation System (PRS).