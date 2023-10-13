Security beefed up around mosques in Gurugram

According to the police, a substantial police force was deployed on the streets of Gurugram to keep vigil during the Friday prayers.

Published: 13th October 2023 2:07 pm IST
Security was also increased in sensitive areas, as well as markets.

Gurugram: Police in Gurugram on Friday beefed up security around mosques and other religious establishments to maintain law and order situation in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

“In view of the escalating violence in Israel as a precautionary measure, several police deployments have been ensured across the district. Necessary direction has been given to concerned area DCPs and station house officers to keep vigil on anti-social elements and ensure peace across the district,” said a senior police officer.

