Security beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition today

Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya by a large group of 'kar sevaks'.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 6th December 2023 8:31 am IST
Scars of December 6 fade, Ayodhya moves on three decades after Babri mosque demolition
Babri Masjid

Ayodhya: Ahead of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, the local administration has tightened security in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, officials said on Tuesday.

December 6 marks the 31st anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition and on the eve of the commemoration of the incident, Ayodhya Police said they have made strict security arrangements in the city to avoid any untoward incidents.

People visiting to and from the city were monitored through CCTV cameras and their identity cards were also being checked, police informed.

MS Education Academy

Further, according to officials, the police have also intensified vehicle checking in various areas of Ayodhya.

Ayodhya SSP Rajkaran Nayyar, meanwhile, urged people to refrain from spreading rumours and creating confusion amongst the public.

“The police administration in various areas of Ayodhya district is prepared and they have been divided into teams for different sectors. Police forces from nearby districts have also been called in. The Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) of the UP Police is also here. A comprehensive police system has been created to avoid untoward incidents,” he said.

“Our information system and social media team are active and alert in keeping a check on any information shared through such platforms. No one should try to spread rumours or create confusion. Overall, the police deployment has been made as per the requirement, with special focus on important places,” the SSP added.

The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya by a large group of ‘kar sevaks’.

In a series of events that followed, a large number of Muslim residents in Ayodhya were ransacked, torched and destroyed.

Riots broke out in different parts of the country in which over 1,000 people were killed.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 6th December 2023 8:31 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button