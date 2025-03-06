Security breach during Jaishankar’s UK visit: India issues statement

New Delhi: India deplored a security breach incident on Thursday during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s trip to the UK.

“We have seen the footage of a security breach during the visit of the external affairs minister to the UK,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists,” he said.

“We deplore the misuse of democratic freedom by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations,” Jaiswal added.

Specific details of the incident are awaited.