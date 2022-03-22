Seeking thrill? Try these 5 adventure activities in Hyderabad

You all need rest post a hectic week and a week off is must. Apart from just sleeping and stepping out to eat or shop on your weekends, exploring some recreational activities will help you in rejuvenating. They are literally some sort of relief to your body and soul because ‘the change’ can help you to maintain a balance between work and a good state of mind, especially if you are living the metropolitan cities like Hyderabad.

Hyderabad offers way more than the beautiful tourists spots and lip-smacking food. It offers thrills as well! Yes, you read that right. While popularly known for its majestic architectural structures Golconda Fort and Charminar, another aspect of this amazing place is the wide range of adventure activities. Each of the sport guarantees to pump up your adrenaline and give the experience of a lifetime.

From bungee jumping to kayaking, these activities will definitely give you the opportunity to renew your heartbeat! Check them out below.

1. Bungee Jumping

(Image Source: tapanpradhan_ Instagram)

Bungee Jumping in Hyderabad is something that is unheard-of to many. District Gravity, located at Leonia Splash in Shamirpet is apparently one of the India’s tallest fixed crane bungee jump at a height of 200 feet. This perfect spot for the one who is seeking thrill!

2. Go Karting

(Image Source: kalopsia117 Instagram)

Go Karting is something which many love to indulge in over a weekend. This is one of the best sports to compete with your friends. Let out your inner car racer by trying this interesting activity at popular tracks in and Hyderabad — Hasten Go-Karting, Runway 9 and Shamshabad among others.

3. Zorbing

(Image Source: Instagram)

This sport is one of the most-talked about in Hyderabad. Zorbing is the recreation or sport of rolling downhill inside an orb that is generally made of transparent plastic. You experience this fun activity at Sahas Adventures in Ramoji Film City. Aqua Zorbing is even more interesting which is available at Shilparamam, Hyderabad.

4. Zip-lining

(Image Source: Zip-lining Hyderabad)

You must be wondering how can Hyderabad offer a sport activity that is found mostly in the hilly regions? You need not travel that long to enjoy all of this and the city itself has it. It is provided by Great Hyderabad Adventure Club and Palm Exotica Resort located near Shankerpally.

5. Kayaking

(Image Source: vamshi0501 Instagram)

If you are a water adventure seeker, then you should try kayaking at Kotpally Fresh Water Reservoir which is one of the best spots for the activity.

Which one is your favourite activity? Have you ever tried any of the above? Do share your thrilling experience with us in the comments section below.