Seema Sajdeh opens up about her divorce from Sohail Khan

Mumbai: After months of silence, Netflix star and fashion designer Seema Sajdeh finally opened up about her separation and eventual divorce from Bollywood actor Sohail Khan.

For the unversed, Seema and Sohail had been living separately for a long time and filed a divorce earlier in May this year. Thus, ending 24 years of marriage. After the divorce, Seema also changed her name on social media. She dropped ‘Khan’ from her name and went back to her maiden name-Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Seema Sajdeh opened up on how she braved this huge life decision and said, “The thing is if I were to wallow and it’s a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going. So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It’s not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter… Then you’re constantly stressed about that person.”

Seema added, “So it’s for them to see that I am looking at my life completely from the positive angle. I’ve let go of any negativity I might have. I think I have reached a point where I don’t care anymore. As long as, these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings,” she added about how she dealt with her choice.”

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh first met on the sets of Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998, after which they fell in love and married. They are parents to two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.

Seema Sajdeh gained fame after her stint in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives alongside Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Maheep Kapoor. The show has been renewed for yet another season which will stream on Netflix from September 2.