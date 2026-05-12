Seerat Kapoor hits back after troll calls her ‘Allu Arjun’s Property’

Hyderabad: Actress Seerat Kapoor gave a strong reply to an Instagram user who referred to her as “Allu Arjun’s property” in the comments section of her post. The actress received praise online for speaking up against the disrespectful remark and reminding people that women should never be treated as someone’s possession.

Seerat Kapoor’s Reaction

The issue started after Seerat shared glamorous pictures of herself in a stylish brown outfit on Instagram. While many fans appreciated her look, one user made an inappropriate comment by calling her “Allu Arjun’s property.” The remark quickly grabbed attention on social media.

Seerat did not stay silent. She directly replied to the user and wrote: “Adding a “(heart eye emoji)” doesn’t make it sound any respectful Sir. A woman is never anyone’s property. She’s her own person, with her own identity, dreams & voice. Admire with dignity, not ownership. Stay blessed.”

Her reply soon went viral and many social media users appreciated her mature and bold response.

Seerat Kapoor And Allu Arjun Friendship

The trolling began after Seerat Kapoor shared special birthday pictures with Allu Arjun on April 8. The photos were reportedly taken inside the actor’s private jet and surprised many fans online. Along with the pictures, Seerat posted a heartfelt birthday message for the Pushpa star, praising his grounded nature and wishing him success and happiness.

The post sparked curiosity among fans, with many discussing their friendship on social media platforms.

Who Is Seerat Kapoor?

Seerat Kapoor made her acting debut with the Telugu film Run Raja Run in 2014. Born in Mumbai, she initially trained in music and dance before entering the film industry. She also worked as an assistant choreographer in Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri.

Over the years, she appeared in films like Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Krishna and His Leela, Bhamakalapam 2, and Manamey.

Upcoming Movie

Seerat Kapoor will next be seen in films like The Black Gold and Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is busy with his upcoming big-budget film Raaka, directed by Atlee. He also has another project lined up with Lokesh Kanagaraj.