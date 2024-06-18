Selfie tragedy in Telangana: Father dies while trying to save drowning daughter

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that took place in Telangana on Monday, a man lost his life while trying to save his drowning daughter, who was attempting to take a selfie.

The incident occurred at the LMD reservoir near Karimnagar District during a family outing.

The man has been identified as Vijay Kumar, aged 47.

According to details of the case, the incident happened when Kumar’s daughter, Sai Nitya, slipped into the reservoir while attempting to take a selfie.

Upon seeing his daughter struggling in the water, Kumar jumped into the reservoir. Nitya’s brother, Vikrant, also jumped in to save her.

Nitya’s mother, who was witnessing the entire scene, started screaming for help.

In response, a nearby fisherman rushed to the spot and managed to save Nitya and Vikrant. However, Kumar died in the incident that was triggered by to selfie craze in Telangana.