Seminar on appraisal of Asaf Jahis to be held on Jan 20, 21

Hyderabad: A seminar is going to be organized by the Telangana Council of Historical Research (TCHR) and Siasat Daily on Friday and Saturday to re-assess and re-interpret the history of erstwhile Hyderabad State on the basis of authentic and original historical source materials and data available in the archives.

The need for the seminar arises as in recent years, there have been conflicting and contradictory interpretations regarding the nature and the characteristic features of the Asaf Jahi rule. In particular, the period of the last two Nizams i.e., the sixth and seventh has been subjected to critical analysis.

One group of scholars present a negative picture of the last phase of the Asaf Jahi rule by depicting the negative features like autocratic polity, religious conflicts and feudal domination while another set of scholars tended to paint a rosy picture of positive developments like industrialization, urbanization, growth of education and so on.

Agenda of seminar

The seminar will examine the long-term historical process of the emergence of the Asaf Jahi dynasty and the impact of its rule in Telangana.

It also seeks to critically assess the contribution of the rules during pre and post-Salar Jung reforms.

The reign of second ruler Nizam Ali Khan, 1762-1801 CE was significant as it witnessed the imposition of British Paramountcy of Hyderabad State.

The period between 1853 and 1948 is crucial for understanding the contours of the birth of modern Telangana. The year 1853 signified the beginning of Salar Jung’s reforms which led to fundamental changes in the administrative and socio-economic-cultural fields in the Nizam’s Dominions.

Venue of the seminar

The seminar is going to be held at Raja Bahadur Venkat Ram Reddy (RBVRR) Hostel Auditorium, Abids, Hyderabad.

During the seminar, the VC of Osmania University Prof. D. Ravinder will deliver the inauguration-keynote address.

The editor of the Siasat Daily Zahid Ali Khan will be the chief guest. The guest of honour will be the Director of the Department of Telangana State Archives Zareena Parveen and the seminar will be presided over by TCHR vice president Prof. Adapa Satyanarayana.