Senior BRS minority leader resigns over alleged injustices

His departure adds to the challenges faced by the BRS party in the region as the elections draw near.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th November 2023 1:54 pm IST
Leaders of several districts of Maharashtra joined BRS party
BRS logo

Hyderabad: In a significant blow to the ruling BRS party in Karimnagar, senior minority leader and former District Wakf Board chairman, Mohsin Ahmed Khan, announced his resignation on Thursday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Mohsin expressed his strong objection to the reported encroachment of 54 acres of Wakf lands in Khazipur village and the demolition of 35 houses belonging to impoverished Muslims in Rekurthi village a few months ago.

In his statement, Mohsin cited these actions as the primary reasons for his decision. Additionally, he pointed to the perceived “injustices” faced by Muslims in the Karimnagar constituency over the past 15 years.

MS Education Academy

His departure adds to the challenges faced by the BRS party in the region as the elections draw near.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th November 2023 1:54 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button