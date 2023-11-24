Senior BRS minority leader resigns over alleged injustices

Hyderabad: In a significant blow to the ruling BRS party in Karimnagar, senior minority leader and former District Wakf Board chairman, Mohsin Ahmed Khan, announced his resignation on Thursday.

Mohsin expressed his strong objection to the reported encroachment of 54 acres of Wakf lands in Khazipur village and the demolition of 35 houses belonging to impoverished Muslims in Rekurthi village a few months ago.

In his statement, Mohsin cited these actions as the primary reasons for his decision. Additionally, he pointed to the perceived “injustices” faced by Muslims in the Karimnagar constituency over the past 15 years.

His departure adds to the challenges faced by the BRS party in the region as the elections draw near.