Senior citizen dies while chasing dogs away in Hyderabad

According to the Kushaiguda Police, Marriappa was out for a routine walk when the was approached by the stray dogs.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Three dogs sniffing the ground on a city street at night.

Hyderabad: A 62-year-old man’s morning walk turned fatal in Hyderabad’s Kushaiguda on Wednesday, July 29, after he died while trying to escape stray dogs.

The incident occurred when two dogs approached the deceased, identified as K Mariappa. Believing that they would attack him, the man tried to chase them away. In the process, Marriappa slipped and fell on a nearby rock and suffered a cut on the neck.

An official of the Kushaiguda Police told Siasat.com that Marriappa was out for a routine walk and the incident occurred at 8:30 am. Residents informed his family, who reached the spot and found him injured. Marriappa was shifted to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Subhan Bakery

The Kushaiguda Police registered a case and an investigation is underway, the official said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button