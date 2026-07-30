Senior citizen dies while chasing dogs away in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 62-year-old man’s morning walk turned fatal in Hyderabad’s Kushaiguda on Wednesday, July 29, after he died while trying to escape stray dogs.

The incident occurred when two dogs approached the deceased, identified as K Mariappa. Believing that they would attack him, the man tried to chase them away. In the process, Marriappa slipped and fell on a nearby rock and suffered a cut on the neck.

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An official of the Kushaiguda Police told Siasat.com that Marriappa was out for a routine walk and the incident occurred at 8:30 am. Residents informed his family, who reached the spot and found him injured. Marriappa was shifted to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Kushaiguda Police registered a case and an investigation is underway, the official said.