Senior Maoist couple surrenders before police in Telangana

Karimnagar: A Maoist couple allegedly involved in several offences and carrying a total reward of Rs 25 lakh, surrendered before the police at Ramagundam in Telangana on Tuesday.

Athram Lachanna alias Gopanna (65) and his wife Chowdury Ankubhai alias Anithakka (55), surrendered before the police, Ramagundam Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha told reporters.

Lachanna, a native of Parapalli in Mancherial district of Telangana, had been associated with the CPI (ML) – People’s War Group (PWG) since 1983.

Over the decades, he rose to become a State Committee Member (SCM) of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC). He was involved in 35 criminal cases and carried a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh on his head.

His wife, Ankubai, hailing from Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, joined the Maoists in 1988. She worked in several key posts in and was working as District Committee Member (DCM). Authorities had announced a reward of Rs five lakh for her capture.

Jha said the couple decided to lay down arms after being influenced by the initiatives introduced by the Telangana government for the rehabilitation of surrendered extremists.

He emphasized that the Maoist ideology has become obsolete and urged others who are still working underground to join the mainstream.