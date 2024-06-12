Sensex jumps 349 points as HCL Tech and Tata Motors top gainers

Published: 12th June 2024 11:27 am IST
Sensex extends gains for 3rd day amid global rally
Representative Image

Mumbai: Indian equity indices opened in green on Wednesday amid broad-based buying.

At 9:40 a.m., Sensex was at 76,806, up 349 points or 0.46 percent, and Nifty was up 109 points or 0.47 percent, at 23,374.

There is a positive trend in the market. The Nifty Midcap 100 index is up 307 points or 0.57 percent at 53,974 points and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index is up 118 points or 0.68 percent at 17,690 points.

HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Power Grid, Tata Steel, and TCS are the top gainers. Asian Paints, HUL, Titan, L&T, IndusInd Bank, and Nestle India are the top losers.

India volatility index (India VIX) is down by over 2 percent at 14.45 points.

According to market experts, “the 32 percent decline in India VIX during the last 5 days indicates that the days of heightened volatility are over and the market has entered a consolidation phase. From now on the focus will be on fundamentals and news flows.”

“Tonight’s US inflation numbers and the Fed policy outcome will influence the direction of the global equity market,” they added.

Most of the markets in Asia are trading in the red. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Jakarta, and Bangkok are in the red. However, the Seoul market is in the green. US markets closed mixed on Tuesday.

Crude oil benchmark Brent crude is at $82 per barrel and WTI crude at $78 per barrel.

