‘Senthil Balaji remained non-cooperative, evasive when confronted with evidence’

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has filed a charge sheet at a Special PMLA Court against jailed Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji who has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the ‘cash for jobs scam’ matter.

The ED further said that the court had taken cognisance of the chargesheet.

“During the course of investigation, Balaji was confronted with the incriminating evidence but he failed to rebut the same and offer any plausible explanation. Instead, he remained non-cooperative and evasive during the investigation proceedings,” an official said.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of three FIRs registered by Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai in the ‘Cash for Jobs Scam’ wherein three charge sheets were filed arraying Balaji as main accused.

The ED investigation revealed that Balaji by abusing his official capacity, along with his brother RV Ashok Kumar, and his personal assistants B Shanmugam and M Karthikeyan, entered a criminal conspiracy with the then Managing Directors of State Transport Undertakings (STUs) and other officers of transport corporations and obtained illegal gratification from candidates to recruit them as drivers, conductors, Junior Tradesmen, Junior Assistants, Junior Engineer and Assistant Engineer in the transport corporations.

During the ED’s investigation, the bank statement analysis revealed that there were huge cash deposits in the bank accounts of Balaji and his wife.

Further, the ED has collected incriminating evidences indicating the utilisation of proceeds of crime and establishing the nexus and modus operandi of ‘Cash for Jobs Scam’.