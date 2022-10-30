Seoul Halloween tragedy: Flag at Korean Embassy in Delhi flies at half-mast

New Delhi: The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Delhi has put its national flag at half-mast over the horrific incident in Seoul’s Itaewon on Saturday night during Halloween celebrations.

Atleast 151 people were killed when a large crowd pushed forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities. The dead included 19 foreigners. The nationalities of the foreigners who were killed in South Korea include those from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway, as per South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

Death video in Itaewon, South Korea

Cause of death: stampede pic.twitter.com/kLl56OrTof — Hell Chosun (@dRwjTWgcDffvTWz) October 29, 2022

[Breaking] Nightmare in #Itaewon. Current status is that over 50 people have collapsed and possible multiple fatalities due to overcrowding during the Halloween festivities. Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/NhvVqnHlkl — allkpop (@allkpop) October 29, 2022

The death toll may rise further as the condition of 19 out of the total injured is critical. The Embassy of Korea put its national flag fly half-mast after the President of South Korea declares national mourning.

“Flying the national flag at half-mast after our president declared national mourning on unfortunate stampede,” a senior official of the Korean embassy told ANI.

“We are checking if any family member or relative of any Korean residing in India is affected in the stampede,” an Embassy official told ANI.

#WATCH | The South Korean national flag atop the Embassy of Korea in New Delhi flies at half-mast as the country mourns the death of at least 151 people in yesterday's Seoul Halloween stampede pic.twitter.com/r5Yg8sOF1N — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

The officials at the embassy are in deep sorrow and stressed most of the thousands of people gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul are young people in their 20s. Moreover, all officials of the Embassy in Delhi were told to wear a black ribbon.

“All officials instructed to wear black ribbon and officials and events under national condolence emergency,” as per an official at the Korean embassy in Delhi.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also expresses condolences over the Seoul tragedy. “Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time,” he tweeted.

Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 30, 2022

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed an investigation. “We will have relevant ministries such as the Ministry of the Interior and Safety conduct emergency inspections not only for Halloween events but also for local festivals and thoroughly manage them so they are conducted in an orderly and safe manner,” Yoon said in a television statement on Sunday.

At least 1,00,000 people were celebrating Halloween in Itaewon, central Seoul, popular for its nightlife.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)