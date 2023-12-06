Separated? Amitabh Bachchan unfollows Bahu Aishwarya Rai on Insta

Mumbai: Rumors surrounding the trouble in the marriage of Bollywood power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been intensifying with each passing day, with fans and netizens closely scrutinizing their recent public appearances. Speculations are rife that the couple, known for their enchanting chemistry, is going through a rough patch in their marriage.

Despite the swirling divorce rumours, Aishwarya and Abhishek made a joint stylish appearance at the screening of The Archies last night to support Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. The family, including daughter Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan, attended the event together. However, some eagle-eyed fans noted an unusual vibe, describing the family’s behaviour as “weird” and “something fishy” in the viral visuals from yesterday’s event.

Adding to the speculations, netizens have now discovered that Aishwarya Rai is missing from Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram following list. Social media users have pointed out that Big B may have unfollowed Aishwarya on Instagram, sparking further discussions about the rumoured troubles in Aishwarya and Abhishek’s marriage.

While this move on social media has fueled the divorce speculations, it’s essential to note that there is no official confirmation regarding the status of their relationship. Fans and the public remain eager for any updates or statements from the couple or their representatives to clarify the ongoing rumours.