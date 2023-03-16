Serial deaths of cows in Karnataka village, locals point fingers at BJP Yatra

Raichur: Seven cows have been reported to have died and eight others critically ill after allegedly eating waste food in the Gunjalli village in Raichur district.

The locals on Thursday alleged that the cows ate waste food piled up in the village after the Vijay Sankalp Yatra of the BJP.

The locals said that so far seven cows have died and eight cows are critically ill after consuming the leftover food and waste materials. Even buffaloes and other animals have also taken ill. The abdomen of several cows are bloated and farmers who reared them have expressed shock and anger over the development.

Also Read Karnataka bribe case: Lokayukta to file another case against accused BJP MLA

The Vijay Sankalp Yatra was organised at Gunjalli on March 10. Thousands of people participated in the rally and BJP had organised lunch for the party workers and supporters. After the lunch, the leftover food and waste materials were thrown at an open field and the cattle ate them and developed sickness.

Last month, two cows died after eating rice packed in plastic covers in Vaikuntha Pura village of Sringeri taluk following the Pancha Ratna Yatra of JD(S).

The people are slamming the BJP, which talks highly of taking care of cows, for not disposing of the food appropriately that has resulted in the cow deaths.