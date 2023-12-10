Serious allegations against Munawar Faruqui, is he double dating?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss Season 17 is currently running on ColorsTV and contestants of the show are trying their level best to lift the trophy. One of the most clever contestants of Season 17 is Munawar Faruqui. He has a massive fan base and has been very candid on the show. He is also praised for his maturity and is well-known for his friendship with Mannara Chopra.

Munawar has made it very evident that he is in a relationship outside of the house, despite attempts by others in the house to draw them together. He even disclosed to Mannara that he had previously been divorced and had a son. The comedian is currently dating Nazila Sitaishi and as per reports he is also in relationship with Ayesha Khan.

Yes, Ayesha Khan has levelled serious allegations against Munawar Faruqui. During an interview on The Tanya Talk Show podcast, Ayesha Khan revealed that a contestant in the Bigg Boss house at the moment texted her about casting a music video. Ayesha did not take his name.

Ayesha Khan revealed how Munawar was double dating with her and Nazila. She said it started with a hi, hello thing. She further said that it started with a video but that never happened. She said that he told her that he loves her. She admitted that she has also started falling for him slowly despite knowing that he was in a relationship. She said that he has assured her that he has broken up with his old girlfriend.

Ayesha Khan said that he has assured her that their relationship would not be impacted by anything in his personal life. He also told her that he was competing in Bigg Boss and that he had seen her picture on his girlfriend’s social media account the day before he was set to move into the house.

#AyeshaKhan levels serious allegations against #MunawarFaruqui



Is this the REASON?? THAT Nazila is not sopporting or posting anything for #MunawarFaruqui

INTERVIEW LINK👇https://t.co/tBvfy454Uc pic.twitter.com/8Wd8MA6uFY — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 9, 2023

Reports also suggest that Nazila knows that Munawar has tried to impress Ayesha Khan and that is the reason she is not supporting him. Nazila has also posted a cryptic note on her social media account recently and it seems that all is not well between Munawar and Nazila.

She wrote, ” One thing I wish more people knew is that everything isn’t how it seems online. nobody is as pure and morally correct as they pretend to be, in fact, the reality will take you by surprise. This is why they usually say ‘never meet your idols’ because in most cases the way you perceive them is very different from how they actually are so don’t be fooled by what you see online or on TV.”

Well, let us see whether Munawar will react to Nazila’s post or not?