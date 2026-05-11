Seriously ill Indian flown from Saudi Arabia to India on stretcher support

The Indian Embassy arranged special medical travel and an escort for the Uttar Pradesh resident hospitalised in Riyadh.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th May 2026 10:56 pm IST
Seriously ill Indian man lies on a stretcher inside an aircraft with Embassy officials in Riyadh before repatriation to India.
Indian Embassy officials assist an ill Indian national during his stretcher transfer from Riyadh to India. Photo: @IndEmbRiyadh/X

Riyadh: A seriously ill Indian national from Uttar Pradesh has been repatriated from Saudi Arabia to India with stretcher support arranged by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

In a post on X on Monday, May 11, the Embassy said the patient, identified as Dinesh Kumar, had been hospitalised in Riyadh due to a critical medical condition before being flown back home safely.

The image shared by the Embassy showed Kumar lying on a stretcher inside an aircraft while medical personnel and accompanying staff assisted him during the journey to India.

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According to the mission, officials coordinated his medical travel by arranging a stretcher ticket along with a separate ticket for a medical escort accompanying him on the journey.

“Committed to help our nationals,” the Embassy said while sharing details of the assistance provided.

Recently, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia also facilitated the repatriation of a 59-year-old Indian expatriate who suffered a stroke while living in Riyadh.

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Indian diplomatic missions across Gulf countries frequently assist expatriates facing medical emergencies, labour disputes and legal issues, including facilitating emergency repatriation in critical cases.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th May 2026 10:56 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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