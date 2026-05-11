Seriously ill Indian flown from Saudi Arabia to India on stretcher support

Riyadh: A seriously ill Indian national from Uttar Pradesh has been repatriated from Saudi Arabia to India with stretcher support arranged by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

In a post on X on Monday, May 11, the Embassy said the patient, identified as Dinesh Kumar, had been hospitalised in Riyadh due to a critical medical condition before being flown back home safely.

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The image shared by the Embassy showed Kumar lying on a stretcher inside an aircraft while medical personnel and accompanying staff assisted him during the journey to India.

According to the mission, officials coordinated his medical travel by arranging a stretcher ticket along with a separate ticket for a medical escort accompanying him on the journey.

“Committed to help our nationals,” the Embassy said while sharing details of the assistance provided.

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Recently, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia also facilitated the repatriation of a 59-year-old Indian expatriate who suffered a stroke while living in Riyadh.

Indian diplomatic missions across Gulf countries frequently assist expatriates facing medical emergencies, labour disputes and legal issues, including facilitating emergency repatriation in critical cases.