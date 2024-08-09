Setback to YSR Congress Party as former Deputy Andhra CM quits

Amaravati: In a setback to the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), key leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas resigned from party posts on Friday.

Krishna Srinivas, who is popular as Alla Nani, sent his resignation to YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Alla Nani quit as the party’s Eluru district president and party in-charge of the Eluru Assembly constituency.

He stated that he decided to stay away from politics for personal reasons.

Alla Nani served as the Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister from 2019 to 2022 during the previous regime of the YSRCP.

He had been staying away from party activities since the defeat in the Assembly elections.

Alla Nani, who was elected from Eluru on a Congress ticket in 2004 and 2009, later joined the YSR Congress. He was elected on the YSRCP ticket in 2019.

In the recent elections, he suffered defeat at the hands of Radha Krishnayya Badeti of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The former deputy chief minister is the second YSRCP leader to resign from the party during the last few days.

Earlier, Pendem Dorababu, a former MLA from Peethapuram constituency, had resigned from the YSRCP.

Dorababu was elected to the Assembly on a YSRCP ticket.

However, in the recent elections, the party had denied him the ticket against Jana Sena leader and actor Pawan Kalyan.

The YSRCP fielded senior leader and former MP Vaga Geetha against Pawan Kalyan. However, Pawan Kalyan registered his maiden electoral victory.

The TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance stormed to power with a landslide victory in the May 13 elections. The alliance bagged 164 out of 175 Assembly seats, and it also won 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

YSRCP, which had come to power in 2019 by winning 151 Assembly seats, could win only 11 seats. The party managed to win only four out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.