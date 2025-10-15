Seven held for gambling in Hyderabad, Rs 2.3 lakh cash seized

Hyderabad: Seven people were arrested for gambling in Hyderabad’s Alwal on Tuesday, October 14, by special operations team of Cyberabad police. Cash worth Rs 2,30,000 was seized from them.

The accused were caught while playing a game of Teen Patti. According to the police, all the accused are businessmen and residents of Alwal, Sangareddy and Gajularamaram. Following the raid, the SOT nabbed the accused and handed them over to the Alwal police.

A case was registered and the investigation is underway.

In a similar incident, on October 11, seven people were arrested for gambling in Kukatpally. Cash worth Rs 97,370 and seven mobile phones were seized from the accused. The police seized 52 packs of playing cards, Rs 97370 in cash and seven mobile phones.

The arrested persons have been identified as 40-year-old Laxman Prasad Joshi from Sanjaypuri Colony, 34-year-old Bogati Yogendra from Erragadda, 36-year-old Hikmat Bahadur Bogati from Kukaptpally, 30-year-old Bharath Prasad Dhamala from Begumpet, 43-year-old Purna Prasad Jaisi from Jubilee Hills, 50-year-old Amar Kumar from Kukatpally and 32-year-old Nirpa Bahadur Thakulla from Basheerbagh.

Purna Prasad Jaisi and Hikmat Bahadur Bogati are watchmen, with the latter a native of Nepal. Bharath Prasad Dhamala and Nirpa Bahadur Thakulla work as security guards.