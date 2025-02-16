Seven Hyderabad workers jailed in Saudi Arabia, families seek help

The workers were detained on January 14, 2025, in Makkah.

Published: 16th February 2025
Jailed in Saudi Arabia: Seven Hyderabad workers cheated by travel agent, families seek help
Photo: @amjedmbt/X

Hyderabad: Seven workers from Hyderabad of Telangana are currently detained in Safar Jail in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after being cheated by a travel agent.

Their distressed families have sought help from Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan, urging him to appeal to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Jeddah for the immediate release of their loved ones. The workers were detained on January 14, 2025, in Makkah.

In a post on X, Amjed Ullah Khan made an urgent plea to Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S to intervene and ensure the safe return of the detained Hyderabadi workers.

According to Khan, 19 workers were lured by an agent named Mohd Akber (Contact: 9642672204, 9951576330) with promises of food delivery jobs in Jeddah under an employer named Kholoud Ahmad Alqouzi (Contact: +966502505261).

“The residents of Hyderabad were assured a salary of 1,500 Saudi Arabian Riyals (around Rs 35,065), free accommodation, a two-wheeler with fuel, along with temporary food assistance until their Iqama (residency permit) was issued,” Khan said.

Exploitation and harassment in Saudi Arabia

Upon arriving in Jeddah on July 26, 2024, the workers were left idle for over a month before being assigned gruelling delivery jobs under harsh conditions, including:

  • 30 km travel per order and 12-hour shifts
  • False contracts listing a 400 SAR (nearly Rs 9350) salary instead of 1,500 SAR
  • Unjust deductions for fines, disputes, and medical expenses
  • Employer’s demand for a 10,000 SAR (nearly Rs 2,31,075) ransom with threats of a 10-year travel ban

In addition, their wages were changed to 3.33 SAR (nearly Rs 77) per order, making survival difficult. When they sought legal help, the employer falsely accused them of taking 10,000 SAR in advance, complicating their case in the Saudi Labour Court.

Details of seven Hyderabad workers in Saudi Arabia

Serial numberNamePassport numberIqama numberPrisoner details
1Mohammed Mustafa B760452625798266669010495052
2Mohammed Ismail W409057025798279959010495011
3Mohammed Taher Ali P931074625799513999010495016
4Mohammed Abdul MananW63922542579824729
9010495018
5Syed AwaizY674044925798281429010495017
6Mohammed Abdul NadeemT837414825799511189010495014
7Mohammed Chand PashaV244725425799508889010495050

Current status of other Hyderabad workers

  • One worker suffered a mental breakdown and was hospitalized.
  • Three workers managed to escape and are in hiding.

In response to Khan’s post, CGI Jeddah said on X, “The Consulate will extend every possible assistance to them.”

