Seven migrant workers injured in reactor blast in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Seven migrant workers from various states were injured following a blast at Srikar Pharmaceuticals Limited in Hyderabad’s Bollaram on Monday, January 20.

The incident occurred at around 10 pm in the night. According to reports, the injured were identified as Rijesh, Eswara Chandra Agaria, Puspharaj, Sundar Singh, Chand Prathap, Sheik Anwar, and Nilesh Singh.

Also Read Explosion at popular restaurant in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

The reason for the blast is unknown.

The victims were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad and are undergoing treatment. When Siasat.com tried to contact the police, there was no response.