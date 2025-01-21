Seven migrant workers injured in reactor blast in Hyderabad

The reason for the blast is unknown.

Seven injured in reactor blast in Hyderabad's Bollaram
Hyderabad: Seven migrant workers from various states were injured following a blast at Srikar Pharmaceuticals Limited in Hyderabad’s Bollaram on Monday, January 20.

The incident occurred at around 10 pm in the night. According to reports, the injured were identified as Rijesh, Eswara Chandra Agaria, Puspharaj, Sundar Singh, Chand Prathap, Sheik Anwar, and Nilesh Singh.

The victims were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad and are undergoing treatment. When Siasat.com tried to contact the police, there was no response.

