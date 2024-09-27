Seven transgender people held for extortion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Seven transgender people were arrested for alleged extortion by the Karkhana police on Thursday, September 26.

The main accused, Surada Chandini, also known as S Kumar, led the group who extorted money from commuters and caused nuisance at major traffic junctions.

Chandini, a transgender woman originally from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, had undergone a medical procedure to transition from male to female. Several other members of the group had also undergone gender transition, allegedly under her influence.

According to police reports, Chandini and her associates, who were originally male, have been dressing as women and operating in busy areas. They were allegedly stopping vehicles, demanding money from shopkeepers, pedestrians, and drivers, and even obstructing traffic by standing in front of vehicles at junctions in Hyderabad. This disruptive behaviour led to traffic jams and complaints from the public.

Authorities stated that the group coordinated their activities through WhatsApp, exchanging information about their areas of operation and challenges faced during extortion attempts.

Following several complaints from local citizens, a task force led by inspector K Saidulu, along with Kharkana police, conducted an operation and arrested the group.

The police have urged the public not to encourage such extortion by giving money and to report any similar activities immediately by dialing 100 or contacting their local police station. Authorities are determined to curb such illegal practices and have asked for public cooperation in maintaining order.

The apprehended individuals are currently in police custody, and further investigations are ongoing.