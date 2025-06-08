Seven-year-old Hyderabad boy drowns in Bhadrachalam

While taking the dip, Akhil reportedly went deep into the water and drowned.

Published: 8th June 2025 3:03 pm IST
An image of a drowning person, used for representational purpose
Hyderabad: A 7-year-old boy from Hyderabad drowned while taking a holy dip in Godavari river in Bhadrachalam on Saturday, June 7.

The incident occurred in Bhadradri-Kothgudem district. The boy identified as Akhil Goud had come to Bhadrachalam along with his parents, Swapna and Dhanunjay Goud and other relatives.

The family belong to Ramnthapur in Hyderabad. They were in Bhadrachalam to offer prayers to at the Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam. Prior to visiting Bhadrachalam, the family had travelled to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

While taking the dip, Akhil reportedly went deep into the water and drowned. By the time the family realised, he was missing, the boy had drowned.

Local police registered a case and began investigation into the incident.

