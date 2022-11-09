Several Argentine fans banned from attending FIFA World Cup in Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022 will start on November 20, with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world.

Representative Image (Photo: Twitter)

Doha: The Argentine government has announced that about 6,000 Argentine national team fans have been banned from attending the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches in Qatar.

The Argentine city of Buenos Aires said, in a statement, that these fans were banned, for their involvement in illegal associations, and others owed food fees.

The city’s Minister of Justice and Security, Marcelo de Alessandro, said, “The ban includes fans involved in the violence here in Argentina, and we want to restore peace to football, and that the violence be outside the stadiums.”

He continued, “They were listed for belonging to the violent masses, participating in violent acts and illegal associations, such as prohibited street businesses, and not paying alimony due from divorced parents.”

Alessandro indicated that Argentina will send various delegations from the country’s police services, to work alongside the Qatari security authorities, during the World Cup 2022 matches.

It is noteworthy that the Argentine Ministry of National Security signed, in June, a cooperation agreement with the Qatari embassy to prevent Argentine rioters from attending the World Cup in Qatar.

With the start of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar approaching, the enthusiasm is at its peak among the fans of the Argentine national team, which is among the most prominent candidates for the title, led by its legend Lionel Messi.

The tournament, which will likely be the last World Cup final for the 35-year-old Messi, kicks off in less than two weeks on November 20, with fans from England to Japan preparing for a trip to Qatar; hoping to watch the glory of victory.

