Srinagar: Several flights at the Srinagar airport were either cancelled, diverted or delayed due to strong winds, officials said.

They said 19 flights were cancelled, while two were diverted due to strong winds caused by steep pressure gradient. Several other flights were delayed, they added.

Strong gusty winds blew in most parts of the Valley over the last 24 hours. In some places, the winds caused damage to buildings and vehicles, officials said.