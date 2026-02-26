Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders for the transfer and posting of several IAS officers along with multiple full additional charge (FAC) arrangements.
The changes have been implemented in the exigency of administration and cover senior secretariat positions, district collectors, and key departmental roles.
Senior-level changes include Sanjay Kumar being moved as Special Chief Secretary for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, and RSAD, while N. Sridhar has been posted as Principal Secretary for ITE&C and Industries & Commerce.
Sabyasachi Ghosh has been redesignated to oversee flagship welfare and developmental schemes along with Corporate Social Responsibility. M. Dana Kishore has been assigned additional charge of Special Chief Secretary for Disaster Management.
Rahul Bojja has been transferred as Principal Secretary (Political), General Administration Department, and given additional charge of BC Welfare. E. Sridhar has been posted as Secretary, Irrigation and CAD Department. Dr. Gaurav Uppal has been transferred as Secretary, Finance & Planning, and given additional responsibilities including Managing Director of Telangana Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation.
District-level changes
The reshuffle also includes several district-level changes. New Collectors have been appointed for districts including Jangaon, Yadadri Bhongir, Narayanpet, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Medak, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, and Mahabubnagar. Multiple IAS officers have been assigned zonal commissioner roles in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.
Additional appointments include new secretaries across departments such as Finance, Labour, Endowments, Tribal Welfare, and Coordination for Government of India projects. Several officers have also been posted as Additional Collectors (Local Bodies) in different districts.
List of IAS officers transferred in Telagnana
- Sanjay Kumar, IAS (1995), Special Chief Secretary to Government, Industries & Commerce and ITE&C Department, is transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary to Government, PR & RD, RWS & RSAD Department, vice N. Sridhar, IAS (1997), transferred.
- Sabyasachi Ghosh, IAS (1994), Special Chief Secretary to Government, Implementation of Flagship Welfare & Developmental Schemes Unit, is redesignated as Special Chief Secretary to Government, Implementation of Flagship Welfare & Developmental Schemes Unit and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
- M. Dana Kishore, IAS (1996), Special Chief Secretary to Government, LET&F Department, is placed in FAC of the post of Special Chief Secretary to Government (Disaster Management), Revenue Department, vice Arvind Kumar, IAS (1991), transferred.
- On transfer, N. Sridhar, IAS (1997), is posted as Principal Secretary to Government, ITE&C Department and Industries & Commerce Department, vice Sanjay Kumar, IAS (1995), transferred. N. Sridhar, IAS (1997), shall continue to hold the FAC post of Principal Secretary to Government (Mines & Geology).
- Rahul Bojja, IAS (2000), Principal Secretary to Government, I&CAD Department, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government (Political), General Administration Department, duly relieving E. Sridhar, IAS (2004), from FAC of the said post. Rahul Bojja, IAS (2000), is also placed in FAC of the post of Principal Secretary to Government, BC Welfare Department, vice E. Sridhar, IAS (2004), transferred.
- On transfer, E. Sridhar, IAS (2004), is posted as Secretary to Government, Irrigation and CAD Department, vice Rahul Bojja, IAS (2000), transferred.
- Dr. Gaurav Uppal, IAS (2005), Secretary to Government, Coordination (GoI Projects & CSS) in Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Finance & Planning Department and EO, DG, TGRAC, duly relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania, IAS (1998), from FAC of the post of Principal Secretary, Planning & EO, DG, TGRAC. Dr. Gaurav Uppal, IAS (2005), is also placed in FAC of the post of Managing Director, Telangana Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC), vice G. Phaneendra Reddy, IAS (2018), transferred.
- Ms. B. Vijiendra, IAS (2006), Collector & District Magistrate, Mahabubnagar, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) and Commissioner, Scheduled Castes Development (SCD), duly relieving Krishna Aditya S., IAS (2014), and Sabyasachi Ghosh, IAS (1994), from FAC of the said posts.
- Ms. D. Divya, IAS (2010), CEO, SERP, is placed in FAC of the post of State Nodal Officer, Prajavani, vice Ms. P. Katyayani Devi, IAS (2017), transferred.
- Adwait Kumar Singh, IAS (2013), Collector & District Magistrate, Mahabubabad, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Coordination (GoI Projects & CSS) in Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, vice Dr. Gaurav Uppal, IAS (2005), transferred.
- M. Hanumantha Rao, IAS (2013), Collector & District Magistrate, Yadadri Bhongir, is transferred and posted as Director, Endowments, duly relieving S. Harish, IAS (2015), from FAC of the said post. M. Hanumantha Rao, IAS (2013), is also placed in FAC of the post of Special Officer, Godavari Pushkaralu.
- Ms. Sikta Patnaik, IAS (2014), Collector & District Magistrate, Narayanpet, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department.
- Sandeep Kumar Jha, IAS (2014), Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Qutbullapur, is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Jangaon, vice Rizwanbasha Shaik, IAS (2017), transferred.
- MD. Musharraf Ali Faruqui, IAS (2014), Chairman & Managing Director, TGSPDCL, is transferred and posted as Chairman & Managing Director, 3rd DISCOM (New).
- Ms. Pamela Satpathy, IAS (2015), Collector & District Magistrate, Karimnagar, is transferred and posted as Special Commissioner, Labour, duly relieving M. Dana Kishore, IAS (1996), from FAC of the post of Commissioner, Labour.
- Anuraag Jayanti, IAS (2015), Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Rajendranagar, is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Yadadri Bhongir, vice M. Hanumantha Rao, IAS (2013), transferred.
- Rahul Raj P.S., IAS (2015), Collector & District Magistrate, Medak, is transferred and posted as Special Commissioner for Cooperation & Registrar of Cooperative Societies, duly relieving K. Surendra Mohan, IAS (2006), from FAC of the said post.
- Bhavesh Mishra, IAS (2015), Deputy Secretary to Government, ITE&C Department, is redesignated as Special Secretary to Government, ITE&C Department.
- Jitesh V. Patil, IAS (2016), Collector & District Magistrate, Bhadradri Kothagudem, is transferred and posted as Chairman & Managing Director, TGSPDCL, vice MD. Musharraf Ali Faruqui, IAS (2014), transferred.
- Rizwanbasha Shaik, IAS (2017), Collector & District Magistrate, Jangaon, is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Jogulamba Gadwal, vice Santhosh B.M., IAS (2017), transferred.
- Santhosh B.M., IAS (2017), Collector & District Magistrate, Jogulamba Gadwal, is transferred and posted as Director, Tribal Welfare, duly relieving Sabyasachi Ghosh, IAS (1994), from FAC of the said post.
- Prateek Jain, IAS (2017), Collector & District Magistrate, Vikarabad, is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Narayanpet, vice Ms. Sikta Patnaik, IAS (2014), transferred.
- Ms. Sneha Shabarish, IAS (2017), Collector & District Magistrate, Hanamkonda, is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Mahabubabad, vice Adwait Kumar Singh, IAS (2013), transferred.
- On transfer, Ms. P. Katyayani Devi, IAS (2017), is posted as Joint Managing Director, State Finance Corporation.
- G. Phaneendra Reddy, IAS (2018), Managing Director, Telangana Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC), is transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Narayanpet, duly relieving Uma Shankar Prasad, IAS (2022), from FAC of the said post.
- Ms. Chitra Mishra, IAS (2019), PO, ITDA, Eturunagaram, is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Karimnagar, vice Ms. Pamela Satpathy, IAS (2015), transferred.
- Ms. Garima Agrawal, IAS (2019), Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Rajanna Sircilla, is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Rajanna Sircilla, in the existing vacancy.
- Deepak Tewari, IAS (2019), Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Kumrambheem Asifabad, is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Vikarabad, vice Prateek Jain, IAS (2017), transferred.
- Ms. Pratima Rangareddy, IAS (2019), Additional Collector (Local Bodies), is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Medak, vice Rahul Raj P.S., IAS (2015), transferred.
- Ankit, IAS (2019), Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Nizamabad, is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Bhadradri Kothagudem, vice Jitesh V. Patil, IAS (2016), transferred.
- Ms. Chahat Bajpai, IAS (2019), Municipal Commissioner, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Warangal, is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Hanamkonda, vice Ms. Sneha Shabarish, IAS (2017), transferred. Ms. Chahat Bajpai, IAS (2019), is also placed in FAC of the post of Municipal Commissioner, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Warangal.
- Ms. Khushboo Gupta, IAS (2019), PO, ITDA, Utnoor, is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Mahabubnagar, vice Ms. B. Vijiendra, IAS (2006), transferred.
- Manda Makarandu, IAS (2020), Project Director (CMRO) Project, O/o CCLA, is transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Rajendranagar, vice Anuraag Jayanti, IAS (2015), transferred. Manda Makarandu, IAS (2020), is also placed in FAC of the post of Project Director (CMRO) Project, O/o CCLA.
- Faizan Ahmed, IAS (2021), Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Nirmal, is transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Medchal Malkajgiri, duly relieving Ms. Radhika Gupta, IAS (2021), from FAC of the said post.
- Shivendra Pratap, IAS (2021), Mahabubnagar, is transferred and posted to Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd.
- Parmar Pinkeshkumar Lalitkumar, IAS (2021), Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Jangaon, is transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Qutbullapur, vice Sandeep Kumar Jha, IAS (2014), transferred.
- Uma Shankar Prasad, IAS (2022), Sub-Collector, Tandur, Vikarabad, is transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Vikarabad.
- G. V. Shyam Prasad Lal, IAS (SCS), Joint Secretary, MJP Telangana BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, is transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Nagarkurnool.
- P. Chandraiah, IAS (SCS), Additional Collector, Revenue, Mancherial, is transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Mancherial.
- Y. V. Ganesh, IAS (SCS), Special Collector, LA, Warangal, is transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Warangal.
- Abdul Hameed, IAS (SCS), Additional Collector, Revenue, Siddipet, is transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Siddipet.
- B. Venkateshwarlu, IAS (SCS), District Revenue Officer, Karimnagar, is transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Nirmal, vice Faizan Ahmed, IAS (2021), transferred.
- N. Kheemya Naik, IAS (SCS), Additional Collector, Revenue, Wanaparthy, is transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Wanaparthy.
- K. Vidyasagar, OSD to Chief Secretary, is transferred and posted as Additional CEO, Industry & Investment Cell & SPEED, duly relieving Bhavesh Mishra, IAS (2015), from FAC of the said post.
- M. Surender, Additional Registrar, Cooperative Societies, is transferred and posted as Additional Nodal Officer, Prajavani.