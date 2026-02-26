Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders for the transfer and posting of several IAS officers along with multiple full additional charge (FAC) arrangements.

The changes have been implemented in the exigency of administration and cover senior secretariat positions, district collectors, and key departmental roles.

Senior-level changes include Sanjay Kumar being moved as Special Chief Secretary for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, and RSAD, while N. Sridhar has been posted as Principal Secretary for ITE&C and Industries & Commerce.

Sabyasachi Ghosh has been redesignated to oversee flagship welfare and developmental schemes along with Corporate Social Responsibility. M. Dana Kishore has been assigned additional charge of Special Chief Secretary for Disaster Management.

Rahul Bojja has been transferred as Principal Secretary (Political), General Administration Department, and given additional charge of BC Welfare. E. Sridhar has been posted as Secretary, Irrigation and CAD Department. Dr. Gaurav Uppal has been transferred as Secretary, Finance & Planning, and given additional responsibilities including Managing Director of Telangana Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation.

District-level changes

The reshuffle also includes several district-level changes. New Collectors have been appointed for districts including Jangaon, Yadadri Bhongir, Narayanpet, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Medak, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, and Mahabubnagar. Multiple IAS officers have been assigned zonal commissioner roles in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Additional appointments include new secretaries across departments such as Finance, Labour, Endowments, Tribal Welfare, and Coordination for Government of India projects. Several officers have also been posted as Additional Collectors (Local Bodies) in different districts.

Also Read Four IAS officers transferred by Telangana government

List of IAS officers transferred in Telagnana

Following is the complete list of transfers.

The following transfers and postings of IAS officers and FAC arrangements are ordered, in the exigency of administration: