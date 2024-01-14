Several incidents of cow vigilantism emerge across states

Multiple incidents of cow vigilantism have been reported in various states resulting in the assault of truck drivers involved in transporting cattle.

On January 13, cow vigilantes allegedly assaulted a mini truck driver for transporting cattle in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

On January 12, two men were allegedly assaulted on Kuakhia Bridge in Odisha after they were caught transporting cattle. A video shows a group of men holding the two drivers and thrashing them in full public view.

In another incident, cow vigilantes chased a truck transporting bulls in Haryana’s Jhajjar district. The vehicle had a Delhi nameplate.

Also Read Gujarat: Cow vigilantes attack man for transporting cattle

On January 5, cow vigilantes engaged in a 12 kms dangerous high-speed chase with a truck transporting cattle. As the video went viral, visuals showing cows falling off the truck as a result of reckless driving to evade the wrath of the gau rakshaks emerged. The truck was finally pinned down and two occupants were subjected to alleged physical assault.

The incident happened in Panchgaon Chowk in Gurgaon, Haryana.

The cattle were being transported to Mewat. The driver, Jafar, was arrested by the Bilaspur police, and an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) 336 (rash and negligent driving resulting in human life or personal safety of themselves or others) and Animal Cruelty Act 2015.