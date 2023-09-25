Several leaders of BJP want to join Cong sensing imminent defeat in MP polls: Digvijaya

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2023 3:34 pm IST
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

Gwalior: Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on Monday claimed several leaders of the ruling BJP are keen to join the Grand Old Party as they have sensed “imminent defeat” in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Singh questioned if Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that he can “wash away the sins” of the BJP government which has been in power in MP for the last 18 years and its ministers.

Also Read
False election affidavit: Complaint lodged against Karnataka Congress MLA

“People have made up their mind to dislodge the BJP from power in Madhya Pradesh. Sensing that they will face defeat in the polls, many big leaders of the ruling party are trying to join Congress again,” Singh claimed while speaking to reporters.

MS Education Academy

The Congress leader was in Gwalior in connection with a defamation case pending in the court.

Singh claimed his statements were misrepresented and cases were lodged at several places, but he has never been convicted so far.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2023 3:34 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button