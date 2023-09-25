Several leaders of BJP want to join Cong sensing imminent defeat in MP polls: Digvijaya

Gwalior: Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on Monday claimed several leaders of the ruling BJP are keen to join the Grand Old Party as they have sensed “imminent defeat” in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Singh questioned if Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that he can “wash away the sins” of the BJP government which has been in power in MP for the last 18 years and its ministers.

“People have made up their mind to dislodge the BJP from power in Madhya Pradesh. Sensing that they will face defeat in the polls, many big leaders of the ruling party are trying to join Congress again,” Singh claimed while speaking to reporters.

The Congress leader was in Gwalior in connection with a defamation case pending in the court.

Singh claimed his statements were misrepresented and cases were lodged at several places, but he has never been convicted so far.