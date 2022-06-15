Several online platforms down for Indian users as Cloudflare suffers outage

New Delhi: Several online platforms like Shopify, Discord, Acko, GitLab and others went down for users in India on Wednesday as digital infrastructure services provider Cloudflare suffered an outage.

Cloudflare said in a system status update that it was suffering from “Network Performance Issues in the India region,” and “continuing to work on a fix for this issue”.

It later said that the “issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented”.

“Cloudflare is investigating issues with network performance in the India region. Impacted customers may experience an increase in 5xx errors,” the company informed.

Several customers in India faced ‘HTTP 504’ error-based service outage, especially for long-running queries.

The outage also affected SaaS platform OSlash, Flitpay and other platforms that run their operations on Cloudflare network.

Acko General Insurance tweeted: “Some of you may be experiencing issues on our website due to Cloudflare network issues. We are working with the Cloudflare team to get this resolved at the earliest”.

Another Cloudflare user posted: “Cloudflare is down in India. And our whole business just stopped due to that. We somehow rely on software that relies on Cloudflare”.

According to website outage detector DownDetector, several users also reported issues accessing Udemy, Canva and Zerodha.

On Wednesday, Cloudflare said it detected a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack on one of its clients.