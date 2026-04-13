Severe heatwave alert issued in several parts across Andhra

Amaravati: The APSDMA has warned of severe heatwaves across several parts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, April 13.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), severe heatwaves are likely in 51 mandals and heatwaves in 49 mandals on Monday, mainly in north coastal districts, while high temperatures are expected in coastal and Rayalaseema regions.

“Severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail across several parts of the state on Monday,” APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said in an official release.

Jain further said that severe heatwaves are likely in 53 mandals and heatwaves in 57 mandals on Tuesday.

On Monday, severe heatwaves are likely in Srikakulam (9 mandals), Vizianagaram (18), Parvathipuram Manyam (15), Alluri (1), Polavaram (3), Anakapalli (3) and Eluru (2), while heatwaves are expected in Srikakulam (2 mandals), Vizianagaram (5), Alluri (4), Polavaram (9), Anakapalli (5), Kakinada (5), East Godavari (9), Eluru (4), NTR (3), Palnadu (2) and Nandyal (1).

Jain noted that on Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 43.8 degrees Celsius in Pottipadu in Kadapa district, 43.1 degrees in Varadaiahpalem in Tirupati district, 42.9 degrees in Nandyal, and 42.3 degrees in Terannapalle in Anantapur district.

The APSDMA has advised people to take precautions, which includes avoiding exposure to sun light and consuming sufficient water.