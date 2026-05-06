Sewage from nearby areas chokes Gurranguda Reserve Forest Crossing

Hyderabad: The persistent sewage problem at the Gurranguda Reserve Forest Highway Crossing is being caused by incoming sewage from Trimalanagar, Sri Sri Homes Apartments, Mathura Nagar and Meerpet Municipal Corporation areas near Sagar Complex.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy inspected the sewage on Wednesday, May 6, where officials informed him that works worth Rs 1.95 crore had been sanctioned to address the issue.

The trunk main is being laid to prevent sewage from Hastinapuram and Badangpet wards from flowing into the forest, officials said.

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Reddy has directed that the work be completed by June 15, before the monsoon strikes. He also instructed that road restoration works be taken up immediately after completion of the pipeline expansion.