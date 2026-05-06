Sewage from nearby areas chokes Gurranguda Reserve Forest Crossing

HMWSSB Managing Director has directed that the work be completed by June 15, before the monsoon strikes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2026 10:06 pm IST
Urban drainage system with water flow near trees and greenery in a natural setting.
Sewage problem at Gurranguda Reserve Forest Highway Crossing

Hyderabad: The persistent sewage problem at the Gurranguda Reserve Forest Highway Crossing is being caused by incoming sewage from Trimalanagar, Sri Sri Homes Apartments, Mathura Nagar and Meerpet Municipal Corporation areas near Sagar Complex.

Rural water well surrounded by trees and trash in a natural setting.
Community meeting at The Siasat Daily office in Hyderabad with staff and visitors discussing local issues.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy inspected the sewage on Wednesday, May 6, where officials informed him that works worth Rs 1.95 crore had been sanctioned to address the issue.

The trunk main is being laid to prevent sewage from Hastinapuram and Badangpet wards from flowing into the forest, officials said.

Subhan Bakery

Reddy has directed that the work be completed by June 15, before the monsoon strikes. He also instructed that road restoration works be taken up immediately after completion of the pipeline expansion.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2026 10:06 pm IST

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