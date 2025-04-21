SGPC chief condemns extension of Amritpal’s detention under NSA

Chandigarh: SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday condemned the Punjab government’s decision to extend the detention of radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh under the National Security Act (NSA) for another year.

Dhami demanded that the NSA be immediately revoked, claiming that the extension of detention by the government is a “direct violation of human rights, as it keeps him away from due judicial process.”

In a statement, Dhami said Amritpal has not committed any crime that justifies branding him as anti-national and imprisoning him thousands of kilometers away from Punjab.

This action is not appropriate from a human rights perspective, said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president.

He called upon the Punjab government to immediately withdraw the NSA imposed on Amritpal and allow him a “fair and impartial” judicial process.

The Punjab government has extended his detention under the NSA for another year.

Amritpal (32) is lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail. He was detained under the NSA following his arrest on April 23, 2023.

On Sunday, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj had condemned the extension of Amritpal’s detention, terming it as “a misuse of law” and said if the government can treat an elected representative this way, then what can be expected in the case of ordinary citizens.