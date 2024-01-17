Shab-e-Meraj: Kuwait announces public holiday on Feb 8

Citizens and residents will enjoy a three-day weekend from Thursday, February 8 to Saturday, February 10.

Shab-e-Meraj: Kuwait announces public holiday on Feb 8
Kuwait

The Kuwait Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced Thursday, February 8, as an official holiday for Shab-e-Meraj. All ministries, government bodies, public institutions, and agencies will be closed.

As the country observes a Friday and Saturday weekend, citizens and residents will enjoy a three-day weekend from February 8 to February 10.

The regular work schedule will resume on Sunday, February 11.

About Shab-e-Meraj

Shab-e-Meraj, also known as Isra and Mi’raj, is observed on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Rajab.

It is a significant Islamic event commemorating the night journey of Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Jerusalem and his ascension to heaven.

During this journey, the Prophet Muhammad interacted with various prophets and received guidance from Allah.

