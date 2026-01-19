Shabaan moon sighted in UAE, countdown to Ramzan 2026 begins

The Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, January 19, announced that the Shabaan moon has been sighted over the country’s sky, effectively beginning the countdown to Ramzan 2026 next month.

According to the Gulf News, the observatory, which functions under the International Astronomy Centre, shared an image of the moon and stated that improved weather played a key role in the sighting of the crescent, which is hard to observe in daylight conditions due to its faint illumination and proximity to the sun.

The specialised team of the observatory carried out the observation.

هلال شهر شعبان 1447هـ كما تم تصويره نهارا قبل قليل من أبوظبي، بواسطة مرصد الختم الفلكي التابع لمركز الفلك الدولي.



وقت التصوير 19 يناير 2026م الساعة 10:30 بتوقيت الإمارات. بعد القمر عن الشمس 6.6 درجة.



فريق المرصد: أسامة غنّام، أنس محمد، خلفان النعيمي، محمد عودة. pic.twitter.com/xNuo8F007e — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) January 19, 2026

They employed advanced astronomical imaging techniques to document the crescent, contributing to ongoing efforts to refine moon sighting methods and improve the accuracy of lunar calendar calculations

These observations are crucial for Islamic astronomy, as they help in determining the beginnings of lunar months, particularly those associated with religious significance.