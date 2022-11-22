Shabbir Ali seeks clarification on Muslim quota in Telangana

Hyderabad: Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir reiterated the demand that the State Government issue a proper clarification on whether or not it reduced the Muslim quota in jobs and education from 4% to 3%.

Shabbir Ali was part of the delegation led by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on farmers’ issues. Later, Shabbir Ali submitted a separate memorandum to the Chief Secretary seeking clarification on the Muslim quota.

Speaking to media persons later, Shabbir Ali said the Chief Secretary has been requested to issue a proper clarification on the new Roster Points for Direct Recruitment which created huge confusion over the 4% Muslim quota. “In view of the increase in ST quota from 6% to 10%, the State Government issued new Roster Points for Direct Recruitment under Rule 22 and 22A of Telangana State & Subordinate Service Rules 1996. The Roster Points clearly show that Roster No 19, 44 and 94 have been earmarked for BC-E (Muslims) category. As per law, Roster No 69 should also be reserved for BC-E to ensure a 4% quota. When we pointed out the mistake through the media, the State Govt sent a ‘rejoinder’ through Publicity Cell denying any decrease in the Muslim quota. This rejoinder does not resolve the issue,” he said.

He said the ‘rejoinder’ claimed that Roster Nos 19, 44, 69 and 94 were reserved for BC-E. Ali said the rejoinder does not look official. “It is not issued on any official letterhead or even signed. The Roster Points for Direct Recruitment were issued by the Chief Secretary. Therefore, the clarification on Muslim quota should also come from the Chief Secretary’s office in a proper format,” he said.

“The so-called ‘rejoinder’ reminds us of the demolition of two mosques in the old Secretariat premises. When we raised the issue of the demolition of mosques, the State Government sent an unsigned ‘rejoinder’ claiming that no mosque was demolished and only a section got damaged due to falling debris from other structures. Two days later, CM KCR himself admitted that both the mosques have been razed to the ground. This time too, the release of Roster Points followed by the unsigned ‘rejoinder’ leads to the suspicion that TRS Govt has reduced the Muslim quota to 3%,” Shabbir Ali said.

He demanded that CM KCR or the Chief Secretary should issue the revised Roster Points for Direct Recruitment by rectifying the mistake. Further, instead of protecting the officials responsible for the goof-up, strict action should be taken against them for the blunder. “Reduction in reservation percentage by 1% cannot be treated as a mistake or typographical error. This is a serious crime committed against a poor community to deny its lawful share in government jobs and education. Therefore, such mistakes must be treated with seriousness,” he demanded.